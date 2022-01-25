Ticketek parent TEG appoints third CTO in three years

Ticketek’s parent TEG has appointed a new chief technology officer from within following the departure of its former IT boss.

Tane Oakes was promoted from the role of enterprise architect this month, making him the third CTO to step into the top job in three years.

Former CTO Cameron Stone left TEG this month to join the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator as its new chief data and technology officer, according to LinkedIn.

Stone joined TEG from Virgin Australia in January 2021, replacing Greg Willis, who left in November 2020 to join Amazon Web Services as its head of startup solutions architecture.

Oakes comes to the CTO role with nine years’ experience with the company, including seven years as an enterprise architect and two years as a solutions architect.

Over the years, he has worked to transform the customer experience for live events in tandem with software partners like AWS, Snowflake, Databricks and MongoDC, TEG said.

Oakes spent 11 years at UK shopping television channel QVC, first as a senior software engineer and then corporate solutions architect, prior to joining TEG.

TEG group CEO Geoff Jones congratulated Oakes, who he described as a “dynamic and talented leader”.

“Tane has been the lynchpin of TEG and Ticketek’s technology transformation in the past decade as we have expanded our presence into 30 countries around the world,” Jones said.

“We are thrilled that he is stepping up to this critical role as live entertainment and TEG prepare to come roaring back in 2022 and we continue our growth into new markets.”

Oakes, who will report to COO Ian Ball, said he was “honoured” to take on the CTO role as the company continues to “invest in technology to deliver customer-centric innovation”

He added he was “excited to be able to offer other young technology professionals their own career-enhancing opportunities for personal and professional growth”.