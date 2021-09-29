The Salvation Army Australia hunts for new CIO

The Salvation Army Australia has begun searching for a new chief information officer after Craig Tucker left to start a new role with non-profit disability services provider Yooralla.

The organisation has appointed Andre D’Cruz as acting CIO while a search is underway for a permanent replacement.

The Salvation Army Australia chief HR officer Penny Lovett told iTnews Tucker left after nearly a decade of leading the technology team at The Salvation Army, seeking “a new challenge in the not-for-profit sector.”

Tucker now leads the IT strategy and direction as CIO at Victorian-based disability services organisation Yooralla.

The new Salvation Army Australia CIO will have seven direct reports and will provide advice to the chief secretary and board.

“After a period of focus on building IT and cloud infrastructure, the new CIO will focus on digital strategy based on cloud architecture to support and enable the work of approximately 10,000 people across Australia in diverse roles that include critical social services to the vulnerable, Salvos stores, aged care and fundraising," Lovett said.

It is expected the successful candidate “will have had solid experience at GM level in an enterprise of significant scale and qualifications relevant to driving further digital and transformation strategy and delivery.”

Lovett said as The Salvation Army is a church-charity, its organisational structure will see the CIO reporting to the secretary for business support.

In a LinkedIn post, Tucker thanked the Salvation Army's IT departmentfor its “commitment to serve the organisation" through a transformation journey.

“I will forever remember with pride the achievements we made with our technology, digital and cybersecurity transformation," he wrote.