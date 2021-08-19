The Reject Shop to spend $5m on its systems and technology

The Reject Shop plans to reinvest around $5 million into systems and technology that it saved through reductions in its costs of doing business.

The Australian discount chain cut business costs through simplifying ways of working across its stores and head office, to the tune of $22.5 million in FY21.

Some of those savings will be invested back into the business.

“We plan to invest around $5 million in FY22 to improve systems and technology, as well as prepare for growth,” chief executive Andre Reich told investors during an FY21 results call.

“This includes upgrading our replenishment system which will allow us to increase the number of products we have on replenishment and in turn improve availability of products for our customers.”

Reich didn’t elaborate on further plans for the investment. Additional comment is being sought by iTnews.

The Reject Shop said it has also determined 'stores of trial' in each state “where we test new ways of working, new technology and other innovation before rolling it out to the broader national network.”

In FY21, The Reject Shop launched its new website in partnership with online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash.

Under the joint venture The Reject Shop delivered orders to customers from around 255 stores across the country.

Reich said the business will continue to grow its online sales in partnership with DoorDash “as well as explore other options for online growth.”

Covid-19 remained a challenge for the business due to the loss of foot traffic in shopping centres where its stores are typically located.

This resulted in a small number of store closures, however over the next year the company plans to open 20 stores.

The Reject Shop reported a net profit after tax of $8.3 million, up from $1.1 million last year.