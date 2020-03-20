Telstra pauses job cuts for six months, to hire 1000 extra call centre staff

Staff at Telstra on the chopping block as part of its aggressive T22 restructuring plan have been granted a six-month reprieve to complement economic stimulus efforts in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The telco said that, while it will continue to focus on its productivity program to reduce underlying costs by $2.5 billion annually by the end of FY22, “it will not announce any further job reductions over the next six months”.

However, it will be hiring an additional 1000 locally-based temporary contractors to help manage call centre volumes, following issues with its Philippines all centres after Manila introduced lockdown measures.

“We are looking at every aspect of our business to see what we can do for our employees, customers, suppliers and the economy more broadly, while we maintain a focus on long term value creation,” CEO Andew Penn said.

“The most important thing is that as many businesses as possible are still here when we get through the crisis,” Penn said in a notice to the market.

Telstra also revealed it would be bringing forward $500 million in capital expenditure from the second half of FY21 into this calendar year to increase the capacity of its network and further accelerate the rollout of 5G, “injecting much needed investment into the economy at this time”.

More to come.