Telstra confirms national issues for "some" business customers

By on
NBN, DOT services impacted.

Telstra has confirmed that “some” business-oriented NBN and digital office technology (DOT) connections aren’t working nationally.

Users started reporting problems as early as 12.15pm, according to a sentiment-based outage tracker, although it appears that reports to social media platforms especially ramped up over the past hour.

Customers that sought phone support from Telstra said that the wait times had ballooned to over an hour and that an automated message confirmed the presence of a “major outage”.

Telstra has confirmed there are service issues on its outage status page.

“We are looking into an issue impacting some Telstra NBN and DOT customers nationally,” it said in a brief note.

“Customers may be experiencing a loss of voice and data services. 

“We are urgently working to resolve the issue.”

IT consultancies have reported issues for clients on Telstra connections.

More to come

