Telcos get new powers to block malicious SMS scams at scale

By on
Telcos get new powers to block malicious SMS scams at scale

As Telstra begins piloting its 'cyber safety capability'.

Australian telcos have been handed new powers to prevent malicious SMS messages from being sent, by automatically detecting and blocking them at a network level.

The federal government has amended regulations associated with the Telecommunications (Interception and Access) Act to tackle the growing number of SMS scams.

The changes, which come into effect on Tuesday, will allow telcos to identify and block malicious SMS messages at their source as part of the normal operation of the service.

A text message is considered malicious if it contains a link or telephone number and its purpose, or apparent purpose... is to mislead or deceive a recipient... into using the link or telephone number”.

Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo foreshadowed the powers during senate estimates last month, though at that time the government was still ironing out the proposed changes.

Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews on Monday said the change gives telcos the “authority they need to block malicious SMS messages at scale and protect the Australian public”.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the measure builds on several existing efforts by the government to block scam messages.

He pointed to a recent Telstra pilot that blocked more than 2500 phishing scam texts that appeared to come from legitimate government sender IDs, including Centrelink and myGov.

The malicious text blocking service used metadata to identity SMS traffic spoofing using Telstra SenderIDs.

At the same time the changes were annouced, Telstra CEO Andy Penn revealed the existence of a new cyber safety capability that the telco is developing to "automatically detect and block scam SMS messages as they travel across our network".

Penn said the tool scans the "content of messages to find suspicious patterns and characteristics, along with other data including time, sender, number of messages sent, and recipient".

"We are currently running a pilot of this capability inside Telstra, so that any scam SMS messages sent to our people help ‘train’ the systems to spot the difference between a legitimate and a malicious SMS. The more scams it sees the smarter it will get," he said.

Penn said a small team will be given access to the tool during the pilot to "review suspected scam messages where the sender and recipient data are removed and not identifiable to protect privacy".

"Once the system reaches the point where it can accurately and effectively block the majority of scam SMS we plan to enable it across our mobile network, probably early next year," he added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
blocking federal government government home affairs phishing security sms telco telco/isp telcoisp

Sponsored Whitepapers

The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW bans police from accessing QR code check-in data

NSW bans police from accessing QR code check-in data
Macquarie Bank shoots for eight technology 'north stars' for 2025

Macquarie Bank shoots for eight technology 'north stars' for 2025
Insurers run from ransomware cover as losses mount

Insurers run from ransomware cover as losses mount
South32 to pursue new IT operating model

South32 to pursue new IT operating model

Digital Nation

Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?