Telco First cops another fine for spamming

By on
Telco First cops another fine for spamming

Marketer pays $79,800 for more than 65,000 illegal texts.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority will monitor Telco First closely after the marketing company was found guilty of a large illegal text spamming campaign that resulted in a $79,800 fine being paid.

Through another business, Telco First sent more than 65,000 texts to 40,000 phone numbers between March and August 2019, sparking an ACMA investigation for breaches of Australia's anti-spam laws.

ACMA found that Telco First had breached the Spam Act 2003 by sending messages without the consent of the recipients, without identifying the sender of them, and without an unsubscribe function.

On top of the penalty paid, Telco First has made court-enforceable commitments to ACMA to appoint an independent consultant to ensure that its e-marketing campaigns comply with current spam laws.

Telco First is a second-time offender, having received a $285,600 penalty in September 2018  - when trading as My Way Pty Ltd - for making telemarketing calls to phone numbers on the Do Not Call register without consent.

ACMA authority member Fiona Cameron said a close watch will be kept on Telco First "given its history of non-compliance".

"We will not hesitate to take further action if we find breaches in the future,” Cameron said.

Repeat offenders of Australia's anti-spam laws could face penalties of up to $2.22 million a day, ACMA warned.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acma spam telco telco first telco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA becomes first 'Big 4' data recipient under CDR

CBA becomes first 'Big 4' data recipient under CDR
Urgent patches out for exploited Exchange Server zero-days

Urgent patches out for exploited Exchange Server zero-days
NSW Police green-lights Mark43 for $1bn COPS overhaul

NSW Police green-lights Mark43 for $1bn COPS overhaul
NBN Co to start consulting on gigabit speeds for FTTC

NBN Co to start consulting on gigabit speeds for FTTC
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?