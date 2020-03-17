TCS partners with Macquarie Uni for AI finance skills

By on
TCS partners with Macquarie Uni for AI finance skills
TCS country head Vikram Singh with Macquarie University vice-chancellor S Bruce Dowton. Source: Macquarie University

Developing finance analytics capabilities.

Indian outsourcer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has teamed up with Sydney’s Macquarie University to expose students to emerging applications for artificial intelligence in financial services.

TCS and Macquarie will provide research scholarships to postgraduate students as part of the new research agreement, covering global research exposure, access to international conferences and the opportunity to work on projects that explore the use of data analytics and AI.

Other opportunities to result from the agreement include access to the Tata Global Internship Program - an eight week program open to students around the world to build critical business skills while working inside Tata’s Indian-based companies.

The research project will be led by Dr Amin Beheshti, director of Macquarie’s AI-enabled Processes (AIP) Research Centre and head of the Data Analytics Research Lab, along with Srini Goluguri, head of the Data Analytics Research Lab and banking stream lead for Macquarie’s AIP Research Centre and TCS Banking and Financial Services client partner.

TCS country head for Australian and New Zealand, Vikram Singh, said the agreement follows a number of deals with Australian companies, cementing TCS’ place in their adoption of AI and machine learning.

“Our collaboration with Macquarie University will provide further impetus to exploration of innovation opportunities in the financial services value chain using these powerful new technologies, and help Australian industry retain its global competitiveness,” SIngh said.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ai education macquarie university research strategy tcs training & development

Most Read Articles

Woolworths, Coles online stores recovering after frenzied buying

Woolworths, Coles online stores recovering after frenzied buying
Woolworths and Coles face fresh trouble meeting online orders

Woolworths and Coles face fresh trouble meeting online orders
Now Coles halts online delivery, click-and-collect

Now Coles halts online delivery, click-and-collect
Now Commonwealth Bank loses its chief technology officer

Now Commonwealth Bank loses its chief technology officer
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?