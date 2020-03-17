TCS partners with Macquarie Uni for AI finance skills

Indian outsourcer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has teamed up with Sydney’s Macquarie University to expose students to emerging applications for artificial intelligence in financial services.

TCS and Macquarie will provide research scholarships to postgraduate students as part of the new research agreement, covering global research exposure, access to international conferences and the opportunity to work on projects that explore the use of data analytics and AI.

Other opportunities to result from the agreement include access to the Tata Global Internship Program - an eight week program open to students around the world to build critical business skills while working inside Tata’s Indian-based companies.

The research project will be led by Dr Amin Beheshti, director of Macquarie’s AI-enabled Processes (AIP) Research Centre and head of the Data Analytics Research Lab, along with Srini Goluguri, head of the Data Analytics Research Lab and banking stream lead for Macquarie’s AIP Research Centre and TCS Banking and Financial Services client partner.

TCS country head for Australian and New Zealand, Vikram Singh, said the agreement follows a number of deals with Australian companies, cementing TCS’ place in their adoption of AI and machine learning.

“Our collaboration with Macquarie University will provide further impetus to exploration of innovation opportunities in the financial services value chain using these powerful new technologies, and help Australian industry retain its global competitiveness,” SIngh said.