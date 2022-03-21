Tax cuts could turn Australia into a "crypto hub": senator

By on
Tax cuts could turn Australia into a "crypto hub": senator

Lays out regulatory agenda.

The federal government has hinted that favourable tax treatment for cryptocurrency businesses is on the agenda, as it tries to set a regulatory agenda for the sector.

Speaking at a conference organised by Blockchain Australia, senator Andrew Bragg (who chaired the Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre committee last year) said he didn’t want to see Australia miss its chance to become a blockchain hub.

Once, Bragg said, “Australia had wanted to become a hub for asset management."

“That hasn’t happened: 96 percent of the funds under management are domestic,” he said.

He attributed this to a former Labor government’s failure to pursue the legislative changes needed to attract the sector, and said he wanted to avoid this happening to the blockchain sector here.

Bragg told the conference he sees four key policy actions that should take place before the end of the year: terms of reference for the Board of Taxation, setting up an inquiry into taxing crypto assets; an inquiry into the causes and policy responses of de-banking, by the Council of Financial Regulators; consultation on the “market design” (for example licensing) of crypto markets; and a final consultation on the custody regime covering custodial or deposit services.

“The reality is we don’t live in a libertarian nirvana," Bragg told the conference.

“We can’t have regulatory arbitrage.

“There has been strong agreement about the need to address proper law design."

To reduce the risk that Australia misses its “cryptocurrency hub” opportunity, Bragg said that rather than trying to tweak the already-complex Corporations Act, “We should have a very simple, clear and clean Digital Services Act.”

Digital Autonomous Organisations or DAOs, which some people believe could replace corporations, should also be examined as part of any cryptocurrency regulatory regime, Bragg said.

Since they’re taxed as partnerships rather than companies, he warned the rise of DAOs could result in “mass tax leakage”.

He pointed out that company tax comprised 17.1 percent of commonwealth revenue in 2020/2021, “double the OECD average”, and said he believes this is unsustainable.

The key principles for regulating DAOs are that there is a consumer protection framework, along with audit and disclosure standards, “replaceable rules” (rather than company constitutions) to standardise DAO governance protocols, and limited liability as applies to companies. 

Expanding on how the tax system needs to accommodate ambitions for Australia to become a cryptocurrency hub, Bragg said “unless you are competitive on taxation, you cannot be a serious hub.”

“People like me will have to make the case in the public square that a tax cut in this space is needed,” he continued, because he wants Australia to be viewed as “a jurisdiction that people want their business in, because our tax system is clear and clean, just as our regulation is clear and clean”.

While ruling out advocating that Australia join jurisdictions like the Isle of Man and Bermuda as a tax haven, he said we need to be more dynamic, adding that: “We shouldn’t be afraid to look at … tax havens as inspiration for regulation”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
andrew braggbankingbitcoincrypto currencydaodigital autonomous organisationsfinanceregulationstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021

Events

Most Read Articles

Optus wants gov response to OTTs 'free riding' on telco networks

Optus wants gov response to OTTs 'free riding' on telco networks
Tabcorp takes to Google-made Flutter

Tabcorp takes to Google-made Flutter
NBN Co's SAU no longer effective, ACCC commissioner says

NBN Co's SAU no longer effective, ACCC commissioner says
Tabcorp finds new CIOs for its planned demerged businesses

Tabcorp finds new CIOs for its planned demerged businesses

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?