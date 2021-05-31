Tas govt selects Oracle to help manage Covid vaccine rollout

The Tasmanian government has set up a digital platform to manage its Covid-19 vaccine rollout to the state's 541,000 residents.

Through a digital platform powered by Oracle's health management system, residents can booking online appointments or call a Covid-19 hotline.

They then receive a QR code to fast-track check-in procedures on the day of their jab.

Healthcare workers can update patient vaccination details and use the system to create - or update - an electronic health record for the vaccine recipient.

Vaccination details will also be submitted to the Australian Immunisation Register.

The state's health officials will be able to use the platform to track the vaccination process and assist with inventory management and demand.

Through partnership with general practitioners, the aged care sector and Tasmania’s Department of Health, the state has already vaccinated 65,557 members of its eligible population.

Tasmania is the first Australian state to implement the Oracle system, which will remain place for free over the next decade.

“In this complex and fast-moving fight against Covid-19, there is a critical role for data to play, now and in the longer term,” Oracle A/NZ vice president and regional managing director Cherie Ryan said in a statement.

“Oracle created the cloud-based health management system specifically for this task."

The Oracle health management system is powered by Oracle cloud infrastructure, including Exadata cloud service and APEX application development service, as well as Oracle analytics cloud.