Tarocash, yd's parent Retail Apparel Group's digital head leaves

Retail Apparel Group - better known for men’s clothing brands like Tarocash and yd. - has lost its long-time head of digital and online Peter Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe said in a LinkedIn post that he had left Retail Apparel Group (RAG) at the end of July after almost 7.5 years at the company.

He started at RAG in April 2013 as its head of digital, before becoming head of digital tech, innovation and risk in May 2018.

“It has certainly been an amazing ride and together with my team we achieved greatness in setting up the digital platform for all of the RAG brands,” Ratcliffe said in a post.

“I would like to thank my team, especially my right hand Samuel Bala and our key partners which included Magento, an Adobe Company, Emarsys, Bazaarvoice, Aligent Consulting, Amblique, New Republique, and Validity Inc., just to name a few, as we certainly could not have achieved what we did without you all.”

On his profile, Ratcliffe said he spent the past two years driving the adoption of strategic digital transformation and end-to-end delivery of all digital-related projects across the group.

He said this included work on radiofrequency identification (RFID) tagging, buy online pick-up in store (BOPIS), and warehouse management and automation systems.

Prior to this role, he led online sales, marketing and omnichannel operations for the retail group.

RAG did not return a request for comment from iTnews.

In addition to Tarocash and yd., RAG also owns the Connor and Johnny Bigg menswear brands and Rockwear athleisurewear brand.

It has over 500 retail stores spread across Australia and New Zealand and was founded in 1987 at the same time as Tarocash.