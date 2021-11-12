Sydney Metro establishes new CIO role

By on
Sydney Metro establishes new CIO role
Source: transportnsw.info

Appoints interim IT chief while permanent hire is sought.

Sydney Metro has established a new chief information officer role to take charge of its digital transformation, IT strategy and delivery.

The position has been created to oversee the technology aspects of Sydney Metro's digital railway infrastructure as the autonomous railway operator builds out the network.

A recruitment process began late last month to find an executive capable of managing the delivery and program management of various business technology solutions and platforms.

The CIO will also lead an in-progress digital transformation covering improvements to travel apps, timetable information and greater access to alternative public transport information.

“A chief information officer position has been established at Sydney Metro as construction progresses on Australia's biggest public transport project,” a spokesperson said.

“To support the scale of the project, this new role will deliver a series of ongoing programs and services to Sydney Metro.

“The role works in Sydney Metro and with the wider Transport for NSW IT leadership group.”

Sydney Metro’s director of information technology James Carter is acting as interim CIO whilst a permanent CIO is sought.

Once appointed, the new CIO will report to executive director of corporate services Johanna Hall.

Sydney Metro is also recruiting for a range of IT roles as it continues to build out its team to deliver its strategic objectives.

When completed, the Sydney Metro will comprise 31 metro stations and more than 66 kilometres of new rail.

By 2030, the department expects the network will be expanded to include 46 stations and more than 113 kilometres of rail.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio gov governmentit govit software strategy sydney metro training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co offers to upgrade up to 6000 FTTN customers from this month

NBN Co offers to upgrade up to 6000 FTTN customers from this month
WA Health CIO resigns just 10 months in

WA Health CIO resigns just 10 months in
Canberra's gov-wide Microsoft sourcing deal soars $600m

Canberra's gov-wide Microsoft sourcing deal soars $600m
NAB, ANZ and Westpac hold cryptocurrency stance

NAB, ANZ and Westpac hold cryptocurrency stance

Digital Nation

"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?