Superloop buys Acurus for $15 million

By on
Entering the white label ISP market.

Superloop has bulked up its wholesale business, acquiring white label ISP, managed service provider and consulting company Acurus.

Acurus’ white label service back-ends the retail ISP offerings of EnergyAustralia and OfficeWorks, a statement issued by Superloop said. 

“Other household brands, including Bakers Delight, Zen Energy, Roy Morgan and Hume Bank have accessed Acurus’ managed services offerings, SD-WAN and Cyber Security Services”, the statement added.

Acurus' ISP retailers will get access to Superloop’s high-speed backbone network and NBN connectivity, providing a path to expand services to other high-profile brands, Superloop said.

Superloop’s managing director and CEO Paul Tyler said the acquisition “expands Superloop’s addressable market beyond traditional telcos and into the growing domain of non-traditional retailers."

“With this newly acquired white label telco capability, brands from any industry who are looking to broaden their core offering with turnkey telco services will have a great option to consider," he said.

“Customers will have access to the well-regarded expertise of the Acurus team for integrated white label services combined with Superloop's high-speed infrastructure-on-demand platform and network assets."

He said the $15 million acquisition, which is due to complete in July 2022 subject to regulatory conditions, was funded by the sale of Superloop’s Hong Kong network and part of its Singapore network.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
