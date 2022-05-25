Superloop buys Acurus for $15 million

Superloop has bulked up its wholesale business, acquiring white label ISP, managed service provider and consulting company Acurus.

Acurus’ white label service back-ends the retail ISP offerings of EnergyAustralia and OfficeWorks, a statement issued by Superloop said.

“Other household brands, including Bakers Delight, Zen Energy, Roy Morgan and Hume Bank have accessed Acurus’ managed services offerings, SD-WAN and Cyber Security Services”, the statement added.

Acurus' ISP retailers will get access to Superloop’s high-speed backbone network and NBN connectivity, providing a path to expand services to other high-profile brands, Superloop said.

Superloop’s managing director and CEO Paul Tyler said the acquisition “expands Superloop’s addressable market beyond traditional telcos and into the growing domain of non-traditional retailers."

“With this newly acquired white label telco capability, brands from any industry who are looking to broaden their core offering with turnkey telco services will have a great option to consider," he said.

“Customers will have access to the well-regarded expertise of the Acurus team for integrated white label services combined with Superloop's high-speed infrastructure-on-demand platform and network assets."

He said the $15 million acquisition, which is due to complete in July 2022 subject to regulatory conditions, was funded by the sale of Superloop’s Hong Kong network and part of its Singapore network.