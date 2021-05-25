Suncorp upgrades contact centre platform

Suncorp upgrades contact centre platform

Suncorp has upgraded the software underpinning its contact centre operations with a view to  answering calls in future with "a blend of virtual and human resources".

The new software, Genesys Engage, will be used by about 7000 agents to handle volumes of around 15 million "voice interactions" each year.

In the first instance, the upgrade will "boost capacity, while supporting a fluid workplace across multiple sites, and providing greater flexibility to manage workload," Genesys said in a statement.

"It was also to improve its ability to respond quickly to claim events and ensure it prioritises customers in the moments that matter."

The partnership will also see Suncorp deploy artificial intelligence-powered capabilities via the platform. 

Suncorp agents will be able to use automation to combine customer data with native and third-party AI services to help with enquires.

Every caller will be identified and verified by a bot before reaching an agent, reducing wait times and saving up to 90 seconds per call.

“We aim to be the ‘insurer of the future’ by providing our customers with interactions and experiences that make their lives easier from the very first moment they engage with us,” said Suncorp’s executive general manager of home claims Alli Smith said.

Tags:
ai cloud finance financeit genesys multi cloud software suncorp

