Strandbags bolsters technology team with two new senior hires

Strandbags has appointed Hannah Miller as its new head of online, reporting to CTO Stuart Freer, who himself joined the retailer in September.

Miller, who is now responsible for Strandbag's e-commerce capability, announced the move on LinkedIn.

“I will be driving the e-commerce team and innovating our digital platforms into the future. What a delight it was to meet so many passionate people - wonderful start to our journey together,” she wrote.

Strandbags sells handbags, luggage, business bags, backpacks and wallets through a network of over 300 stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as online.

Miller was previously the APAC head of digital marketing, performance and e-commerce for Merlin Entertainment, which owns Madame Tussauds and Sea Life Aquarium in Sydney.

Prior to that, she was the global head of SEO for luxury brand Burberry, based in London.

Strandbags' technology and e-commerce business units are led by CTO Stuart Freer, who recently joined the business from cosmetics retailer Mecca where he was the chief digital and data officer.

Prior to that, Freer was general manager of digital at Coles, leading technology teams for Coles online, flybuys, Coles Liquor, and Coles Express.