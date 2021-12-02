Stockland marks progress on new technology precinct

Stockland marks progress on new technology precinct

First stage hits key milestone.

Stockland is progressing with construction of the first stage of its 'M_Park' technology and life sciences precinct located at Macquarie Park innovation district in Sydney's north-west.

The property group commenced excavation this past July while Covid-19 lockdowns were still in effect. 

It said today that "the ’bottoming out’ of two of the building sites" has been completed, a key milestone in the construction of the early stage of the precinct.

Once completed, the first stage of M_Park will contain three commercial buildings with shared amenities across the site plus a data centre.

The data centre will be five storeys high and will house 6300 sqm of data halls [pdf].

The centre was approved in June 2021 following NSW government reforms to support faster delivery of data centre infrastructure in the state.

Speaking at a site inspection on Thursday, Stockland’s CEO and managing director Tarun Gupta said the M_Park project will have “an end value in excess of $2 billion with around 6000 workers” onsite.

“[It] represents an unprecedented opportunity to support the NSW government’s plan to drive investment in the health, education and technology sectors and accommodate the future of Australia’s medical technology (med-tech) industry,” Gupta said.

“With completion expected by 2024, 60 percent of our first stage is pre-committed with high quality tenants, including a purpose-built data centre for a multinational operator, a WiSE multidisciplinary medical and emergency centre, and the consolidated Australian headquarters for Johnson & Johnson."

Planning for the second stage of M_Park is already underway and is set to offer further public spaces and buildings for potential technology-related businesses.

