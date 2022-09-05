State Revenue Office Victoria on the hunt for new CIO

The State Revenue Office Victoria is seeking a new chief information officer after incumbent Paul Bunker announced his retirement.

Bunker said he is leaving the Victorian Government's revenue management agency for a “sea change”.

He has held the role of director and CIO of business technology services for over five years since joining in 2017.

“After several years of planning and considerable thought it is time to take the next step and make the long-thought-about sea change,” Bunker said.

“My last working day with SRO will be October 28, and in early November I will relocate to NSW.”

Bunker added during his time with SRO he had “been able to work alongside an enormously talented management team”.

He added he is “not sure what is next”, however noted he has a “new surfboard on order” and “the water will be just that little bit warmer than in Victoria.”

“The process to find a replacement has commenced and hopefully my successor will enjoy the role as much as I have," he wrote.

The SRO is now seeking a replacement for Bunker to lead and manage its ICT strategy, reporting to executive director of business technology services Cameron Aughterson.

Before joining SRO, Bunker was a senior consultant for digital consulting firm Digital Frontier Partners, and also worked at Melbourne Airport for over five years as executive for business systems and information communications technology.

He also worked for the Victoria State Emergency Service, Vision Australia, City of Melbourne and Victorian Curriculum Assessment Authority.