Spotless hit by ransomware attack

Spotless Group, the Downer-owned facilities services provider, is the latest high-profile Australian company to fall victim to ransomware attackers.

iTnews learned that the company had been attacked on Friday last week, and a Downer spokesperson confirmed the infection.

“We are investigating suspicious activity involving unauthorised access to a number of Spotless servers,” a spokesperson told iTnews.

“We have engaged experts and believe it is linked to ransomware.

“We have restricted access to a number of Spotless servers and have notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC).”

The spokesperson said that Spotless had “enacted business continuity plans that allow us to continue the delivery of our services.”

It was unclear which of Spotless’ servers had been targeted by the attackers, however its public-facing website remains online.

Spotless is an outsourced provider of services like asset maintenance and management, cleaning, laundry, facilities management and physical site security.

It is most visible in venues like exhibition centres and stadiums, however it also touts “long standing relationships with the Australian Government Department of Defence and the New Zealand Defence Force.”

Downer Group, which is ASX-listed, bought a controlling interest in Spotless in mid-2017 before completing a takeover of the rest of the company only last week.

Spotless joins other large Australian companies including Toll Group, Lion, BlueScope and Regis Healthcare in being infected with ransomware in 2020.