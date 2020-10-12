Spotless hit by ransomware attack

By on
Spotless hit by ransomware attack
A Spotless worker (Credit: Spotless)

Exclusive: Confirms a 'number' of servers 'accessed'.

Spotless Group, the Downer-owned facilities services provider, is the latest high-profile Australian company to fall victim to ransomware attackers.

iTnews learned that the company had been attacked on Friday last week, and a Downer spokesperson confirmed the infection.

“We are investigating suspicious activity involving unauthorised access to a number of Spotless servers,” a spokesperson told iTnews.

“We have engaged experts and believe it is linked to ransomware.

“We have restricted access to a number of Spotless servers and have notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC).”

The spokesperson said that Spotless had “enacted business continuity plans that allow us to continue the delivery of our services.”

It was unclear which of Spotless’ servers had been targeted by the attackers, however its public-facing website remains online.

Spotless is an outsourced provider of services like asset maintenance and management, cleaning, laundry, facilities management and physical site security.

It is most visible in venues like exhibition centres and stadiums, however it also touts “long standing relationships with the Australian Government Department of Defence and the New Zealand Defence Force.”

Downer Group, which is ASX-listed, bought a controlling interest in Spotless in mid-2017 before completing a takeover of the rest of the company only last week.

Spotless joins other large Australian companies including Toll Group, Lion, BlueScope and Regis Healthcare in being infected with ransomware in 2020.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
breach downer group facilities management ransomware security spotless

Sponsored Whitepapers

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft hit by worldwide Azure network issue

Microsoft hit by worldwide Azure network issue
Centrelink IT overhaul scores $540m for final tranche

Centrelink IT overhaul scores $540m for final tranche
Testing mistake triggered Telstra route 'hijacks'

Testing mistake triggered Telstra route 'hijacks'
TPG calls for NBN protectionism to end

TPG calls for NBN protectionism to end
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?