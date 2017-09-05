SMS M&T shareholders vote yes to ASG bid

By on
SMS M&T shareholders vote yes to ASG bid

Deal expected to wrap up in weeks.

The acquisition of SMS Management and Technology by fellow IT services provider ASG Group is expected to become official before the end of the month after SMS shareholders voted yes to the proposal.

ASG Group became frontrunner in the bidding war for SMS M&T in June when rival DWS decided to take itself out of the race.

DWS had almost signed a deal with SMS when ASG entered the contest in May with a $1.80 per share cash offer.

The SMS board subsequently recommended the ASG bid over DWS' $1 in cash and 0.39 shares for each SMS share, for a total of $1.66 per share, offer.

Both bids valued SMS at around $124 million.

SMS shareholders late last week overwhelmingly signalled their support for an ASG-SMS merger, with 98 percent of votes in favour of the proposal.

The SMS board declared a fully franked special dividend of 10.2 cents per share following the vote.

The scheme of arrangement between the pair is scheduled to come into force on September 26.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acquisition asg merger sms mt software

Most Read Articles

Aussie internet pain after Asian subsea cables cut

Aussie internet pain after Asian subsea cables cut
NBN Co sees huge rise in users wanting out of FTTN

NBN Co sees huge rise in users wanting out of FTTN
DHS investigates Fujitsu, UXC subcontractors for fraud

DHS investigates Fujitsu, UXC subcontractors for fraud
Massive spambot captures 711 million email addresses

Massive spambot captures 711 million email addresses
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?