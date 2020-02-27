Sliced Tech to host Defence's new TechOne core student system

The Australian Defence Force has selected Sliced Tech to host its new enterprise-wide TechnologyOne student management system.

The Canberra-based cloud provider will “implement and sustain” the system on its secure cloud capability over the next three years.

TechnologyOne’s EducationOne software platform was chosen as the basis for the system last October following a proof of concept in 2017.

It will consist of three interlinking systems for student management, enterprise content management and stakeholder management.

The new Defence-wide system will replace more than “50 separate databases, spreadsheets and other software programs” that have been developed by individual Defence learning centres.

These systems currently lack the ability to interact with the Defence Human Resources system.

Australian Defence College commander Major General Ryan AM said the new system will make the “learning environment more continuous, accessible and adaptive” at Defence’s 115 learning centres.

“The new platform will enable us to streamline student administration and better track the qualifications attained by our people throughout their Defence career,” he said.

Ryan said Sliced Tech’s secure cloud platform would give Defence the “security, stability and flexibility required to modernise and further develop the Defence learning environment”.

The Australian Defence College, Australian Defence Force Academy and Royal Military College – Duntroon will become the first to use the system from April.

The remaining 112 centres will then follow over the next two years.

Sliced Tech, along with Vault Cloud, were the first two cloud service providers to gain protected-level certification from the Australian Signals Direction in March 2017.