Singapore says blockchain payments project ready for commercial rollout

By on
Singapore says blockchain payments project ready for commercial rollout

Could enable faster and cheaper international settlements.

Singapore has developed a blockchain-based payments network that could enable faster and cheaper international settlements, authorities said on Monday, adding that the next step was a commercial rollout.

The final phase of the years-long 'Project Ubin' saw the Monetary Authority of Singapore team up with state investor Temasek and JP Morgan to develop the prototype multi-currency payments network.

"An international settlement network, modelled after this payments network prototype, could enable faster and cheaper transactions than conventional cross-border payments channels," MAS and Temasek said in a joint statement.

They said that commercial applications of the prototype include cross-border payments in multiple currencies, foreign currency exchange, and settlement of foreign currency denominated securities as well as other use cases.

Blockchain, a digital ledger of transactions, leaped to prominence as the technology that underpins the first digital currency, bitcoin.

It has since attracted global attention because it can be used to track, record and transfer assets across all industries.

To spur further industry development, MAS and Temasek said it would make some of the technical specifications for the prototype network available to the public.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
blockchain finance singapore software

Most Read Articles

Telstra to have Australian agents answer all inbound calls from 2022

Telstra to have Australian agents answer all inbound calls from 2022
Woolworths identifies stores with stock in chats initiated from Google Search, Maps

Woolworths identifies stores with stock in chats initiated from Google Search, Maps
ATO to integrate new digital services API gateway

ATO to integrate new digital services API gateway
Govt ponders new sovereignty rules for datasets

Govt ponders new sovereignty rules for datasets
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?