Siemens to deliver NSW's new digital train management system

Siemens has secured a $80 million deal with the NSW government to deliver a digital traffic management system (TMS) that will serve Sydney’s heavy rail network.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance on Friday revealed the contract for the new system, which forms a core component of Sydney Trains’ Digital System Project (DSP).

The DSP will progressively replace legacy signalling and train control technologies across Sydney’s rail network with intelligence control systems over the next decade.

It was first funded to the tune of $880 million in the 2018 state budget, and forms part of the More Trains, More Services program.

The TMS is expected to allow Sydney Trains to run the train network more effectively, particularly during incidents, by continually monitoring the position of all trains across the heavy rail network.

It will be used alongside other train controls systems in the state’s Rail Operation Centre (ROC) in Alexandria from 2023.

“This is an important step in the process of upgrading our network with internationally proven technology that boosts safety, capacity, reliability and enhances the customer experience,” Constance said.

“Sydney’s heavy rail network is the backbone of our public transport system and it’s crucial we have the latest systems and technology available to serve our customers well into the future.”

The DSP is also expected to increase reliability across the rail network by replacing traditional trackside signalling equipment and implementing Automatic Train Operation (ATO).

Earlier this month, Sydney Trains went looking for “specialist international independent advisory group services” for the project.

Sydney Trains will initially deploy digital systems to two sections of line between Sutherland to Cronulla and Bondi Junction to Redfern.