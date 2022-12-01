Services Australia to shed up to 2000 ICT contractors by mid-2023

By on
Services Australia to shed up to 2000 ICT contractors by mid-2023

From a range of branches and work programs.

Services Australia is set to cut between 1600 and 2000 ICT contractors from its ranks before the end of the fiscal year, up to double the number previously disclosed.

Multiple sources have now confirmed this range to iTnews.

iTnews understands that the first 300 were given notice on November 18 with a further 700 notified on November 25. They will cease working for Services Australia on December 2.

However, more reductions are also on the cards: it is understood that at least 400 more ICT contractors face termination in January 2023, followed by another cohort of between 200 and 400.

A spokesperson for the agency did not respond directly to detailed questions from iTnews on the quantum and cadence of the planned cuts, and would not confirm or deny anything beyond the already-disclosed reduction of 1000 contractors.

“We stand by our original statement,” the spokesperson said.

The agency’s general manager Hank Jongen said in the earlier statement to iTnews that impacted contractors had been working on expired big ticket projects such as the welfare payment infrastructure transformation (WPIT).

But it appears not all of the reductions relate to these big ticket programs.

It is understood that some of the contractor resources are being pulled from myGov, for example, the digital entry portal for a number of online government services.

One source said that ICT branches not involved in big ticket projects had lost - or stood to lose - up to 50 contractors each.

“These branches will have to continue to deliver for the public with significantly less people,” the source said.

iTnews has received conflicting accounts of the root cause of the cuts.

Explanations so far are that they form part of a broader government-led program to reduce contractor numbers across major agencies, and alternatively that they were initiated owing to a substantial overspend on IT resourcing that was not rectified in the October federal budget.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
contractorgovernmentitservices australiastrategytraining & developmentwpit

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia slims ICT contractor workforce by 1000

Services Australia slims ICT contractor workforce by 1000
RBA makes strides with its infrastructure transformation

RBA makes strides with its infrastructure transformation
NAB unveils its next technology strategy

NAB unveils its next technology strategy
RBA refreshes career paths for its technology team

RBA refreshes career paths for its technology team

Digital Nation

How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO
How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO
Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days
Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days
Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management
Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management
COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron
COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron
COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation
COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?