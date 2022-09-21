Services Australia to scale up neurodiversity hiring program

Services Australia is set for a major expansion of its neurodiversity recruitment program with up to 70 new IT and digital roles to be offered, more than double the number of hires made over the program’s entirety.

The Aurora neurodiversity program, run in partnership with Specialisterne Australia, had previously placed 33 people with Services Australia since 2020.

In the first year of existence, it had an intake of 11 people and was officially described as a pilot.

But government services minister Bill Shorten said today that the program will be expanded, “recruiting up to 70 people in a variety of digital and ICT roles.”

Shorten said the program had demonstrated the value “of providing an accessible and inclusive workplace” and given opportunities “for some of our nation’s brightest to showcase their skills and value in the workplace.”

The program is currently recruiting for 10 test engineering roles in Canberra, for which applications close October 16.

Shorten said that roles would also be offered in Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne.