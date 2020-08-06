Service NSW repurposes its app for contact tracing

Service NSW has repurposed its mobile app for contract tracing, adding functionality that will allow users to check-in to businesses deemed COVID Safe using a QR code.

Starting with select hospitality venues across the state, customers will be able to use the app - currently used primarily for the digital driver's license - to scan QR codes upon entry.

The app will capture the date and time of a visit, and securely store the information on a Service NSW database for 28 days, removing the need for pen and paper sign-ins.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said the information would only be used “for the sole purpose of COVID tracing in the event of an outbreak”.

Hospitality venues in Dubbo and the 70-odd venues owned by Merivale across Sydney will be the first to trial the technology this week, before being rolled out state-wide.

It will also be used for check-ins at Service NSW more than 100 service centres across the state.

Similar check-in technology is also being trialled by Woolworths, though the supermarket giant is collecting contract information through a simple form, rather than using an app.

Dominello said the technology would make the experience of checking into businesses “as seamless and consistent as possible”

“Digital record keeping is a no brainer - it’s safer, saves time and helps officials for contract tracing purposes,” he said.

“Any registered COVID Safe business will be issued a unique QR code which customers can scan using their Service NSW app.

“It will also be used for customer and staff check-ins in over 100 Service NSW Centres across the state.”

Dominello said the purpose of the trial was to “test and refine the technology in a live environment to ensure it delivers the best experience for customers and businesses”.

Around 1.7 million NSW residents already have the Service NSW app on their smartphone, while another 3.3 million have just a MyServiceNSW account.