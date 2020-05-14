Service NSW hit by email compromise attack

Service NSW has been hit with an email compromise attack impacting the accounts of 47 staff members and information of an unknown number of citizens.

The attack, first reported by 9News, has been referred to forensic specialists, police and government cyber investigators, who were trying to “identify any customer information that may have been accessed.”

“The data that was illegally accessed was stored in email records,” Service NSW said in a statement.

“Customers should be reassured that individual MyServiceNSW Account data has not been compromised.”

Service NSW said its focus is on customers “who were served by one of the 47 team members with the compromised email accounts.”

“At this point we don’t believe there has been any risk introduced to customers from transactions performed online and via mobile,” the agency said.

“Service NSW will contact customers who have been affected by the breach as soon as we have the necessary information.”

9News reported the compromise occurred sometime in April but that it was only communicated to the relevant Minister last night.

More to come