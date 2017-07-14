Securitas boss bankrupted after ID theft

By on
Securitas boss bankrupted after ID theft

Booted from job and board appointments.

The chief executive officer of global security services provider Securitas has been declared bankrupt after falling victim to identity theft.

Alf Göransson, who is also the president of Securitas, discovered in April that a falsified loan application had been made in his name the month before, and reported the matter to the police.

The loan application led to the Securitas chief executive being declared bankrupt by a district court in Stockholm, Sweden. 

But Göransson said he had had no contact with the court and wasn't aware of the bankruptcy application, even though it was allegedly filed by himself. He was similarly unaware of the details of the loan, like the dollar amount.

As a result of the district court accepting the bankruptcy application, Göransson was officially de-registered as the chief executive of Securitas and removed from two board positions he held at other companies.

He has successfully appealed the district court's bankruptcy declaration, given it was based on a falsified application, and applied with Sweden's Companies Registration Office to be restored as the Securitas chief executive and to his board appointments.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
alf g246ransson identity theft securitas security

Most Read Articles

NBN Co finally reveals extent of micronode problem

NBN Co finally reveals extent of micronode problem
Delays hit Defence's massive data centre overhaul

Delays hit Defence's massive data centre overhaul
NBN Co blames micronode problems on activation process

NBN Co blames micronode problems on activation process
Meet the man charged with transforming Vocus

Meet the man charged with transforming Vocus
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?