Securitas boss bankrupted after ID theft

The chief executive officer of global security services provider Securitas has been declared bankrupt after falling victim to identity theft.

Alf Göransson, who is also the president of Securitas, discovered in April that a falsified loan application had been made in his name the month before, and reported the matter to the police.

The loan application led to the Securitas chief executive being declared bankrupt by a district court in Stockholm, Sweden.

But Göransson said he had had no contact with the court and wasn't aware of the bankruptcy application, even though it was allegedly filed by himself. He was similarly unaware of the details of the loan, like the dollar amount.

As a result of the district court accepting the bankruptcy application, Göransson was officially de-registered as the chief executive of Securitas and removed from two board positions he held at other companies.

He has successfully appealed the district court's bankruptcy declaration, given it was based on a falsified application, and applied with Sweden's Companies Registration Office to be restored as the Securitas chief executive and to his board appointments.