Seagate slashes forecast as economic slowdown hits orders

Enterprise demand down.

Seagate Technology lowered its first-quarter earnings expectations on Wednesday as an economic slowdown hit orders for its data storage products from enterprise customers and some Asian markets.

Demand for hard disks and server storage products has dried up this year as decades-high inflation pressures the budgets of consumers and companies, ending the industry's pandemic boom.

"Since our earnings call in mid-July, weaker economic trends in certain Asian regions have amplified customer inventory corrections and supply chain disruptions," said chief executive officer Dave Mosley.

Seagate's stock fell 6 percent in premarket trading.

The California-based company now expects revenue of US$2.1 billion (A$3 billion) plus or minus US$100 million, down from US$2.35 billion to US$2.65 billion.

Seagate also plans to idle some production capacity, a move that is expected to push down margins despite efforts to lower expenses and capital investments.

Micron Technology also cut its revenue forecast earlier this month as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in personal computers and smartphones.

