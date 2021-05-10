SBS ends its CTO search

Public broadcaster SBS has finally found a permanent chief technology officer, appointing acting CTO Darren Farnham to the role.

Farnham has held the acting CTO role since August last year following the departure of Noel Leslie.

SBS began its search for a permanent CTO in March, calling the role a "rare opportunity" during a "time of change and transformation" at the broadcaster.

Farnham will begin his permanebnt role immediately, leading the tech division at SBS and the continued delivery of unique advancements for its audiences, including the recent launch of the station's Chinese media site, SBS中文.

He will oversee all of the broadcaster’s technological and operational broadcasting services and will work alongside SBS' corporate strategy and product development teams.

Farnham said in a statement he is “delighted” to be appointed CTO.

He has worked for SBS since 2015, first as broadcast operations manager before becoming head of technology operations and service in 2019.

Farnham also worked at Network Ten for over 13 years in various senior operational and technology roles, and has also held similar roles at TVN (ThoroughVision) and Prime Television.