SBS ends its CTO search

By on
SBS ends its CTO search

Acting chief technology officer made permanent.

Public broadcaster SBS has finally found a permanent chief technology officer, appointing acting CTO Darren Farnham to the role.

Farnham has held the acting CTO role since August last year following the departure of Noel Leslie.

SBS began its search for a permanent CTO in March, calling the role a "rare opportunity" during a "time of change and transformation" at the broadcaster.

Farnham will begin his permanebnt role immediately, leading the tech division at SBS and the continued delivery of unique advancements for its audiences, including the recent launch of the station's Chinese media site, SBS中文.

He will oversee all of the broadcaster’s technological and operational broadcasting services and will work alongside SBS' corporate strategy and product development teams.

Farnham said in a statement he is “delighted” to be appointed CTO.

He has worked for SBS since 2015, first as broadcast operations manager before becoming head of technology operations and service in 2019.

Farnham also worked at Network Ten for over 13 years in various senior operational and technology roles, and has also held similar roles at TVN (ThoroughVision) and Prime Television.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
appointment chief technology officer cto sbs strategy training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co already wants to upgrade some FTTC users to full fibre

NBN Co already wants to upgrade some FTTC users to full fibre
NBN Co sees large jump in 250Mbps, gigabit users

NBN Co sees large jump in 250Mbps, gigabit users
Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders

Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders
John Holland breaks first ground on three-year digital transformation

John Holland breaks first ground on three-year digital transformation

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?