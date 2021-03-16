SBS begins its CTO search

By on
Following the departure of Noel Leslie last year.

Public broadcaster SBS has officially started searching for a new chief technology officer after Noel Leslie's departure late last year.

SBS called the technology leadership role a "rare opportunity" during a "time of change and transformation" at the broadcaster.

The CTO oversees all of the media company’s technological and operational broadcasting services from radio and TV to "studios, camera, video and editing services including live broadcast as well as in-house TV and radio production."

SBS said the CTO would also work alongside SBS corporate strategy and product development teams "to continually enhance the SBS digital product suite with a strong focus on emerging platforms, innovative new technologies and audience experience."

“Our recruitment processes have recently commenced and we will take the time it takes to find the right candidate for the role," an SBS spokesperson said.

Following Leslie’s departure from SBS, head of technology operations and services Darren Farnham became the company’s acting CTO.

According to the SBS spokesperson Farnham still remains the acting CTO while the search for a permanent successor continues.

