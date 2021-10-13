SAP lifts full-year outlook as more customers shift to cloud

By on
SAP lifts full-year outlook as more customers shift to cloud

Touts 'record adoption' of applications and platform.

German business software group SAP raised its full-year outlook for a third time on the back of a strong showing in the third quarter as more customers shift their IT operations to the cloud.

SAP now expects cloud revenue to grow by 16 percent to 19 percent in the year as a whole, helping its overall cloud and software revenue to gain by two percent to four percent, it said in a statement.

Operating profit is expected to be flat to down two percent for the year, an improvement from its earlier forecast of unchanged to down four percent.

SAP, which is moving to subscription-based cloud services from software licences with up-front fees, launched Rise with SAP, an all-in-one digital transformation package in January.

"We see record adoption of our applications and our platform," CEOChristian Klein said in a statement. "This has resulted in strong acceleration of our cloud growth."

SAP raised its forecast for cloud and software revenue for the full year by 200 million euros (A$314 million) to 23.8 billion-24.2 billion euros (A$37.4 billion to $38 billion).

The cloud backlog for flagship database S/4 HANA was up 58 percent at constant currencies and current cloud backlog - a measure of incoming business - reported a 22 percent growth during the third quarter.

Adjusted revenue rose five percent to 6.68 billion euros (A$10.5 billion) for the third quarter ended September 30, the company reported in a preliminary earnings statement.

SAP is expected to release full results on Oct. 21.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cloud outlook results sap

Sponsored Whitepapers

Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM

Most Read Articles

Australia Post trials running post office processes on a smartphone

Australia Post trials running post office processes on a smartphone
Govt certifies first four 'strategic' cloud providers

Govt certifies first four 'strategic' cloud providers
AWS cautions gov against rushing in more cyber security regulations

AWS cautions gov against rushing in more cyber security regulations
CBA spins up three 'execution factories' for cloud migration

CBA spins up three 'execution factories' for cloud migration

Digital Nation

Update: At 86 400, founder Robert Bell stepping down, Philippa Watson steps up
Update: At 86 400, founder Robert Bell stepping down, Philippa Watson steps up
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?