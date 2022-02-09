Salesforce opens Adelaide hub to provide carbon accounting for SA gov

The South Australian government has signed on with Salesforce’s net zero cloud climate accounting platform.

Premier Stephen Marshall said the partnership "will support improved capability to capture and to report on carbon emissions both direct and right across supply chains.”

The collaboration will combine net zero cloud with “artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities from the Australian Institute for Machine Learning (AIML) and Green Industries SA (GISA), the parties said in a statement.

Salesforce will set up a staff hub at the Lot Fourteen technology precinct in Adelaide.

To fulfill the state’s carbon reduction efforts - its target is a 50 percent reduction from 2005 levels by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050 - the government has to capture, analyse and report on emissions from both the public and private sectors.

Salesforce says its net zero cloud platform allows users to quantify their carbon footprint across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emission types.