Salesforce opens Adelaide hub to provide carbon accounting for SA gov

By on
Salesforce opens Adelaide hub to provide carbon accounting for SA gov

Government to deploy 'net zero cloud'.

The South Australian government has signed on with Salesforce’s net zero cloud climate accounting platform.

Premier Stephen Marshall said the partnership "will support improved capability to capture and to report on carbon emissions both direct and right across supply chains.”

The collaboration will combine net zero cloud with “artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities from the Australian Institute for Machine Learning (AIML) and Green Industries SA (GISA), the parties said in a statement.

Salesforce will set up a staff hub at the Lot Fourteen technology precinct in Adelaide.

To fulfill the state’s carbon reduction efforts - its target is a 50 percent reduction from 2005 levels by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050 - the government has to capture, analyse and report on emissions from both the public and private sectors.

Salesforce says its net zero cloud platform allows users to quantify their carbon footprint across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emission types.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
carbon accounting climate cloud net zero cloud salesforce south australia stephen marshall

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband presses for CVC-free 50Mbps NBN services

Aussie Broadband presses for CVC-free 50Mbps NBN services
ANZ appoints first-ever chief technology officer

ANZ appoints first-ever chief technology officer
NAB recruits Google Cloud's A/NZ head of security

NAB recruits Google Cloud's A/NZ head of security
Home Affairs says end-to-end encryption is detrimental to public safety

Home Affairs says end-to-end encryption is detrimental to public safety

Digital Nation

Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?