Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff is in Sydney

(L-R) Marc Benioff with Loam Bio CEO Guy Hudson (Credit: Marc Benioff/Twitter)

Multiple photos emerge on social media.

Salesforce co-founder and co-CEO Marc Benioff flew into Sydney on Wednesday for a series of meetings.

Multiple images on Twitter and LinkedIn showed Benioff photographed with a selection of community group leaders (CGLs) and community product experts (known as 'MVPs') at a lunch event in the city.

Discussions at the event are said to have centred on the company's technology platforms "and how to improve the experience for users and builders alike."

Benioff tweeted a photo from his official account showing himself with Loam Bio, a NSW agri-tech startup that he became a high-profile investor in late last year.

iTnews understands that Benioff's schedule also had him meet with a selection of customers, partners, as well as local leaders and teams.

It appears Benioff was in Australia for only the single day.

He is scheduled to speak at the 'Our Ocean' summit in Palau, Micronesia on Thursday afternoon.

His presence came less than a week after the vendor held a physical ‘world tour’ event in Sydney, signalling its return to in-person conferences, which Benioff celebrated.

Article was updated to show Benioff has left Australia for an engagement in Micronesia.

