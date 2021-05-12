Salesforce cloud services go down worldwide

Salesforce cloud services go down worldwide

Unspecified "maintenance" hits users.

Salesforce is experiencing a major outage to its cloud services with no estimate of restoration available yet.

Multiple Salesforce services are impacted, the company said, including the core customer relationship management (CRM) platform, and its marketing, commerce, government and experience cloud services.

Customers attempting to log in were greeted with a "maintenance" page.

"We are down for maintenance. Sorry for the inconvenience. We'll be back shortly," the message reads.

Users are not able to monitor resolution of the situation as it is also impacting the Salesforce status site, which is not currently accessible.

A root cause for the outage has yet to be identified, Salesforce said.

Companies that relied on Salesforce to power automated customer support options said these were down, and advised customers to email instead.

More to come

