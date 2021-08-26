Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

Business software maker Salesforce.com beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as the pandemic-led shift to hybrid work fueled demand for its cloud-based software.

Over the past year, Salesforce's revenue has gone from strength to strength as more companies adopted its software, and the rise of automation and artificial intelligence will likely sustain that demand even as vaccine rollouts gather force.

Revenue in the second quarter rose 23 percent to US$6.34 billion (A$8.71 billion). '

Analysts on average had expected US$6.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income in the quarter ended July 31 was US$535 million, or 56 US cents per share, compared with US$2.63 billion, or US$2.85 per share, a year earlier.