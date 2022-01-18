Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content

By on
Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content

Allegedly provided access to links to banned websites.

A Moscow court ordered Alphabet's Google to pay 4 million roubles (A$72,711) for not removing access to content banned in Russia, the latest in a string of fines for the US tech giant.

Russia upped the ante late last year in its efforts to increase pressure on Big Tech, handing massive, revenue-based fines to Google and Meta Platforms for repeatedly failing to remove content Moscow deems illegal.

Google declined to comment.

The TASS news agency reported that Google had been fined for providing access to links of banned websites.

