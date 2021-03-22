Royal Automobile Club of WA creates omnichannel experience

By on
Royal Automobile Club of WA creates omnichannel experience

Deploys cloud contact centre solution.

Royal Automobile Club of WA (RAC) is reshaping its member service experience with the help of a new hosted contact centre platform.

The Western Australian based motoring club is a mutual organisation and offers members a wide range of vehicle support from roadside assistance, insurance and loans.   

Product owner of the contact centre for group IT operations Croyden McLennan said RAC was able to create a better experience for both agents and members after implementing NICE inContact’s open cloud contact centre platform, known as CXone.

The organisation used the software to merge various channels such as email, phone and webchat into one platform, creating a more unified member experience following the integration.

“We wanted it all to be seamless and an omnichannel experience, so if an agent started in one channel, they could elevate to a different channel to continue the conversation with a member without the member having this fragmented experience," McLennan said.

“When a member contacts us for a second time, they don't have to explain everything again - the history of all their previous contacts is available for the agent to see upfront.”

McLennan said the new system was not just a technical replacement but also “a system that was aligned to whole-of-business strategy”, which is adaptable to future changes. 

He added the NICE system also acts as “single source of truth” for interactions with its 1.1 million members.

As RAC serves over 5 million requests each year, McLennan said it was important that agents were able to see a complete overview of a customer and their prior interactions.

“What we wanted to move to was defining 'member central' - our CRM - as the future hub for all interactions,” he said.

The system also means RAC agents are no longer tied to one location and the company has removed 750 physical handsets from 12 different locations. RAC started its move to a hybrid working environment in 2018. 

Moving forward McLennan said RAC is currently focused on looking further into workforce intelligence to “auto flex working agents” plus SMS capabilities and upskilling agents.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud cxone data hardware insights nice omnichannel rac royal automobile club of wa servers

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft Teams, Azure Portal hit by authentication outage

Microsoft Teams, Azure Portal hit by authentication outage
Wrongly removed key caused Azure Active Directory outage

Wrongly removed key caused Azure Active Directory outage
Jemena "really mines" Victoria's masses of smart meter data for the first time

Jemena "really mines" Victoria's masses of smart meter data for the first time
ATO taps iProov for myGovID face verification

ATO taps iProov for myGovID face verification
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?