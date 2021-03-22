Royal Automobile Club of WA creates omnichannel experience

Royal Automobile Club of WA (RAC) is reshaping its member service experience with the help of a new hosted contact centre platform.

The Western Australian based motoring club is a mutual organisation and offers members a wide range of vehicle support from roadside assistance, insurance and loans.

Product owner of the contact centre for group IT operations Croyden McLennan said RAC was able to create a better experience for both agents and members after implementing NICE inContact’s open cloud contact centre platform, known as CXone.

The organisation used the software to merge various channels such as email, phone and webchat into one platform, creating a more unified member experience following the integration.

“We wanted it all to be seamless and an omnichannel experience, so if an agent started in one channel, they could elevate to a different channel to continue the conversation with a member without the member having this fragmented experience," McLennan said.

“When a member contacts us for a second time, they don't have to explain everything again - the history of all their previous contacts is available for the agent to see upfront.”

McLennan said the new system was not just a technical replacement but also “a system that was aligned to whole-of-business strategy”, which is adaptable to future changes.

He added the NICE system also acts as “single source of truth” for interactions with its 1.1 million members.

As RAC serves over 5 million requests each year, McLennan said it was important that agents were able to see a complete overview of a customer and their prior interactions.

“What we wanted to move to was defining 'member central' - our CRM - as the future hub for all interactions,” he said.

The system also means RAC agents are no longer tied to one location and the company has removed 750 physical handsets from 12 different locations. RAC started its move to a hybrid working environment in 2018.

Moving forward McLennan said RAC is currently focused on looking further into workforce intelligence to “auto flex working agents” plus SMS capabilities and upskilling agents.