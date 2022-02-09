Revenue NSW appoints new chief digital officer

By on
Revenue NSW appoints new chief digital officer
David Ranasinghe

David Ranasinghe steps into role from Healius.

Revenue NSW has appointed David Ranasinghe as its new chief digital officer following the departure of Kathleen Mackay last year.

Mackay left in October last year after three-and-a-half years.

Ranasinghe joins the state government’s principal revenue management agency from Healius, formerly known as Primary Health Care.

Due to start in the role at the end of February, Revenue NSW said Ranasinghe will oversee "digital and business process transformation programs, delivering innovative and supportive outcomes”. 

Deputy secretary Scott Johnston said Ranasinghe "brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the CDO role, with more than 25 years spent driving technology change in financial services, consulting and software development."

“[His] appointment reaffirms Revenue NSW’s transformation into a leader in world class government services, which places the customer at the centre of everything we do," Johnston said.

At Healius, Ranasinghe was the chief technology officer for over four years, managing the delivery of digital solutions and developing its IT strategy.

Ranasinghe also spent 12 years with the Commonwealth Bank in various managerial positions, and was also previously a principal consultant for PwC.

Tags:
cdo cio governmentit govit revenue nsw state government strategy training & development

