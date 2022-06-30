ResetData to use immersion cooling in Macquarie Data Centres space

Submer's immersion-cooled rack

Brings Spanish vendor Submer's technology to Australia.

ResetData, a relatively new entrant in the Australian data centre market, has taken floor space in a Sydney facility that it will populate with machines mounted in immersion-cooled racks.

The company has signed up to Macquarie Data Centres for the floor space and to Spanish vendor Submer for the immersion-cooled racks.

Founded in 2015 by Daniel Pope and Pol Valls Soler, Submer uses a coolant that is said to dramatically cut carbon emissions, costs, and hardware failure rates compared to more traditional air or water cooled racks.

Submer claims its SmartPod rack has between 50kW and 100kW of heat dispersion capacity, with a maximum power consumption of 1500W and up to 45 units of rack space.

ResetData is targeting its offering at data-heavy users like government, gaming, video product, and rendering, who need to balance cost against environmental concerns.

It will offer GPU-as-a-service and disaster-recovery-as-a-service, as well as playing host to other compute-heavy workloads.

