Regional Australia Bank hunts for new head of technology

Stewart Brown steps down from the role.

Regional Australia Bank is on the lookout for a new head of technology.

The customer-owned bank is seeking to replace current head of technology and security Stewart Brown, who stepped down due to illness.

Reporting to newly appointed chief information officer Julie Armstrong, the hire will play a “critical role developing and enhancing” RAB's systems, plus oversee a variety of other IT functions according to the bank.

A Regional Australia Bank spokesperson told iTnews “we are always looking to bring the best skills and energy into our organisation”.

“The head of technology position has existed at Regional Australia Bank for a number of years,” the spokesperson said.

“This position plays a vital role in developing and enhancing our operational technology systems, including the core banking, infrastructure, security and technical services team.”

The spokesperson added the position will also maintain the bank’s security “vision, strategy and program to ensure information assets and technologies are adequately protected.”

Regional Australia Bank has undergone other changes this year including, the creation of Armstrong’s CIO role and a new chief product officer executive position.

The bank removed its chief digital officer role following the departure of Rob Hale late last year.

“We have taken the opportunity to make several refinements to the organisational structure due to Rob leaving,” CEO David Heine told iTnews at the time.

