RBA eyes API integration with government

For enhanced banking services.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is preparing an API strategy to open its internal business systems and enhance the transactional banking services it provides to government.

The central bank currently provides some 90 government agencies such as the Australian Taxation Office and the Department of Finance with banking services on a commercial basis.

These services include processing bulk electronic direct credit and direct debit transactions relating to welfare and Medicare rebates, and online payment services.

This week it began calling for an API-based integration solution that will allow it to securely expose information held in internal business applications to government customers in real-time.

The solution is also expected to enable agencies to leverage APIs to provide digital services to their own customers and internal teams.

The RBA said it had "already identified a small set of API use cases as an emerging capability", which it expects will continue to increase in the future.

The central bank said it wants to collaborate with a supplier to develop a flexible and scalable solution, including an API gateway, end-to-end implementation and support.

The bank is open to how the solution is delivered, with all delivery models - managed services, on premise, cloud or hybrid - on the table, but it prefers a cloud or hybrid deployment model.

