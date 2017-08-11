Queensland's peak IT agency restructures CIO function

Queensland’s peak IT agency is transitioning to a new ICT operating model that will place more responsibility in the hands of its individual business units.

The new federated ICT operating model will see the Department of Science, IT and Innovation's CIO office step back from controlling and operating all the ICT environments of business units, and take on more of an assurance role.

A spokesperson for the agency told iTnews the transition towards the new model began in October 2016 and was designed to provide a common set of operating principles for its business areas.

The spokesperson said the new model has so far "increased the oversight, progression and coordination of ICT focus areas such as digital adoption and cyber security, and the overall alignment of investment".

As part of this shift, the department will replace its CIO office with a digital enterprise office focused on the adoption of digital technologies across the agency.

"The DEO represents a whole-of-department function within the corporate division with an emphasis on digital and ICT strategy and investment, engagement and operational services, providing leadership and coordination of cyber security activity across DSITI," the spokesperson said.

It is now looking for a chief information officer to head up the office and champion the new operating model.

The CIO will be responsible for developing and implementing the agency's digital and ICT strategy and roadmap, cyber security work program, and guiding investment decision making.

They will also need to drive the "development and implementation of the enterprise and solution architecture function/program" and "creation of investment management and portfolio governance".

The agency is offering a package of up to $217,477.