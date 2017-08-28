Queensland govt stakes its claim to AI

By on
Queensland govt stakes its claim to AI

Preparing to benchmark itself on world scale.

Queensland is hoping to set itself up as an artificial intelligence hub in both development and adoption.

Job advertisements placed in all capital cities last week seek an AI specialist to benchmark the state’s current place in the AI market both domestically and internationally, and recommend ways to improve.

The specialist has six months to present a paper to “the Chief Entrepreneur and the Director General” of an unnamed “large government department” in Queensland.

That would suggest the AI push falls under the auspices of the Advance Queensland initiative, which sits in the Department of Science, Information Technology and Innovation’s (DSITI) portfolio.

Mark Sowerby was named Queensland’s first chief entrepreneur in October last year, while DSITI’s director-general Jamie Merrick played a “pivotal role” in formulating the Advance Queensland strategy.

The advertisement notes the department is keen to understand recent investment made in AI in the state “and the impact this is having and is forecast to have in years to come”.

It wants to benchmark the state’s experience “against other Australian states and other selected countries including USA”, and to receive “recommendations on how Queensland can adopt and improve the take up of AI".

The department is also hoping to feed some of the findings “to entrepreneurs and motivate/help focus research in many areas of AI".

One of the initiatives Sowerby is fronting is Hot DesQ, which in part gives start-ups based outside Queensland funds to establish a presence in the state. Some of those given funds have relocated their operations, including AI start-ups from Israel and Silicon Valley.

Advance Queensland has been given $420 million to spend over a four-year period.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ai artificial intelligence benchmark governmentit queensland software

Most Read Articles

Photos: Inside Telstra's Sydney security operations centre

Photos: Inside Telstra's Sydney security operations centre
Fujitsu declares Sydney SAN crash a 'major incident'

Fujitsu declares Sydney SAN crash a 'major incident'
NBN Co to start DOCSIS 3.1 field trials in February

NBN Co to start DOCSIS 3.1 field trials in February
Former NSW uni IT manager pleads guilty to fraud

Former NSW uni IT manager pleads guilty to fraud
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?