Qld Police stand up Axon portal for community evidence uploads

Queensland Police has built a community evidence portal on Axon Citizen to allow members of the public to upload photos and video footage.

The new portal – which the force claims now makes it the world’s largest user of Axon Citizen – is intended to be used by the community to report hooning.

WA Police previously claimed it was the largest user of the platform, which has been adopted by as many as 20,000 customers globally.

Axon Citizen comes in two forms: Axon Citizen for Officers, which allows officers to upload files directly from the Axon Capture app, and Axon Citizen for Communities.

It is unclear whether Queensland Police will expand the public reporting function of the platform to other crimes in the future.

Police minister Mark Ryan said that by creating the portal, Queensland Police had once again demonstrated its willingness to use innovative approaches to support community safety.

“This new initiative is yet another example of why the Queensland Police Service is truly world class,” he said.

Ryan added the portal completed the state’s strong anti-hoon laws, which require that registered owners prove they were not driving a vehicle at the time of an offence.

QPS road policing and regional support command assistant commissioner Ben Marcus said the capability was already producing results.

“The online facility has only been operating for a matter of weeks and already the community has responded providing police with critical pieces of evidence,” he said.

“The support and cooperation of the community is very important to police work, and this upload capability provides another significant way in which members of the public can assist police.”

Marcus also said that the platform, which is also used to store body-worn camera footage, meets QPS’ cyber security guidelines.

