Qld govt places six-month hold on all non-essential new IT projects

By on
Qld govt places six-month hold on all non-essential new IT projects

As part of plan to save $3bn.

The Queensland government will put off all non-essential new IT projects for at least six months, as the state grapples with the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasurer Cameron Dick revealed the “six-month hold” on Thursday as part of a raft of saving measures aimed at redirecting $3 billion into the state coffers over the next three years.

iTnews has contacted the Department of Housing and Works for its definition of “non-essential”.

The decision follows a string of IT project blunders in the state in recent years, with Queensland Health’s $64 million pathology system overhaul the latest to cease.

The government will also “reduce the use of external consultancies and contractors” as part of the savings drive “with a view to ending arrangements where possible”.

Another savings measure will see the government consolidate “underutilised government social media accounts” and “eliminate program replication across agencies”.

While the government has committed to maintaining public service roles at 1 July levels for 12 months, it will only fill “non-frontline roles” using internal recruitment and reduce SES roles.

Dick said the measures would deliver significant savings without the need to cut services, lay off staff or sell assets as the “economic turmoil unleashed by COVID-19 continues”.

He said the all decision had been guided by the government’s desire to prioritise jobs, building essential infrastructure and delivering frontline services.

“That’s why I am announcing a range of savings measures that will aim to prioritise functions and, together with the public service wage freeze, enable a savings target of $3 billion over four years,” Dick said.

“Through prudent savings measures, responsible borrowing and our relentless focus on creating and supporting jobs, the Palaszczuk Government will ensure we can Unite and Recover to enable Queensland’s continued resurgence in a post-COVID world.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
governmentit queensland government strategy

Most Read Articles

Woolworths pays record $1m fine for spamming customers

Woolworths pays record $1m fine for spamming customers
Telstra gets two more years to upgrade or sell its residential fibre networks

Telstra gets two more years to upgrade or sell its residential fibre networks
Critical F5 BIG-IP vulnerability made public

Critical F5 BIG-IP vulnerability made public
CBA hit by nine-hour online banking, payments outage

CBA hit by nine-hour online banking, payments outage
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?