Qld cop charged with misusing database

A Brisbane police officer has been charged by the state's Crime and Corruption Commission with using the force's database to undertake checks for personal purposes.

The CCC today claimed the 43-year-old male detective senior constable snooped on details in the QPRIME database ten times throughout last year.

The corruption body said the officer did not have authorisation to undertake the checks.

He was yesterday hit with a total of ten charges of computer hacking and misuse.

The CCC said it had notified the police force's ethical standards command about the charges, but could not provide any more detail given the matter is now before the courts.

It did not detail specifics of the alleged offences.

The agency recorded an increase in complaints about the misuse of police and government information last year.

Just under 12 percent of all complaints made to the agency were related to alleged internal privacy and information breaches, up from 7 percent the year prior.

One Queensland officer was convicted of 50 hacking offences last May for using the QPRIME to look up people he met through a phone dating line, while three other officers were charged with database misuse in the same year.