QBCC begins the hunt for new CIO

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) is hoping to shortlist CIO candidates soon, following the departure of David Black in July last year.

The QBCC regulates Queensland's building industry. Its CIO oversees a team of approximately 50 IT staff.

Since former CIO Black's departure, Ainslie White has been acting director of IT.

A QBCC spokesperson told iTnews that the eventual permanent CIO "will continue implementing the QBCC’s IT roadmap, including ongoing work to position the QBCC as a more data-driven organisation."

The spokesperson added that data-driven insights "will provide it with greater visibility of indicators of contractor financial distress, and opportunities to protect the financial interests of consumers and licensees."

Working with the QBCC leadership team, the new CIO will help review the IT Roadmap and ensure it continues to be aligned to the QBCC strategic plan 2020-2024.

The new CIO will also oversee any systems requirements emanating from a suite of legislative reforms recently introduced to the Queensland building and construction industry.

Black held QBCC's CIO role for just under three years where he managed the push to shift the company’s information infrastructure into the cloud.

The spokesperson said that while QBCC has largely completed its shift to cloud-based infrastructure, the new CIO will continue to focus on remaining business applications and workloads that are yet to be moved.

The QBCC has evolved their technology offering over the years.

Part of the QBCC's 2020-2024 strategic plan [pdf] involves the effective use of information and technology to make more informed decisions.

Most recently, the QBCC employed a compliance intelligence dashboard to target prohibited digital advertising of plumbing work on well-known sites.

This comprised of examining advertising on various internet platforms and cross-referencing with the QBCC’s own databases to identify potential breaches, according to the commission's annual report. [pdf]