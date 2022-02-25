Qantas records 30 percent turnover for tech staff

Qantas suffered a 30 percent turnover in its technology personnel as the airline battles staff loss, in the wake of repeated Covid-19 lockdowns.

In its half year 2022 results, the Australian airline noted employee engagement is an ongoing task within its three-year $1 billion Recovery Plan. However, it said movement is improving in line with its strategy.

CEO Alan Joyce said during a media briefing Qantas employee retention “does vary in some of the management positions”.

“In some areas like the technology area we had a turnover of 30 percent… so it's quite significant and I know a lot of companies are finding this,” Joyce said.

“Before Covid-19 we were [number] one or two of the employers of choice in Australia. We came on top of every survey out there, and you can imagine with standing down people, with the uncertainty around aviation with a couple of years of big losses, and that has put us way down the list.

“So we're having to try to do everything we can to retain our people.”

Joyce said the company has “retention rewards in place to help us get through that and keep those very important people that are needed for building this company up on the other side of Covid-19.”

Joyce added “once we get on the other side of this we'll come to the number one and number two employer of choice … and it will self-correct.”

“But we do have a risky period, a period we need to get through the next couple of years to make sure we don't lose any further skills from the organisation.”

Qantas reported it focused on returning stood down employees to work in response to planned increases in demand for air travel as borders reopened.

Over the half the airline also delivered $65 million in employee assistance through government programs, Retaining Domestic Airline Capability (RDAC) and International Aviation Support (IAS) government packages.

Its Recovery Plan delivered $840 million in structural cost benefits over the half, and Qantas is on track to save around $900 million by the end of FY22 as its edges closer the $1 billion target.

In a breakdown of benefits Qantas reported around 10 percent was paid to technology staff.

Qantas also reported it accelerated its investment in its customer experience with an emphasis on digital capabilities and building rewards for its Loyalty program, including personalised offers, via the Qantas Mobile App.

The airline also increased contactless and self-service options and provided regular updates through its digital ‘COVID help hub’ to assist both Qantas and Jetstar travellers.

Qantas reported underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss of $245 million, underlying loss before tax (ULBT) of $1.28 billion, statutory loss before tax of $622 million.

The business noted its losses over the half were due to Covid-19 border closures and lockdowns.