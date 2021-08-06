Perth Mint appoints its first CIO

By on
Perth Mint appoints its first CIO

One-time BHP tech chief named.

The Perth Mint has appointed mining IT veteran Brad Wearn as its first chief information officer in preparation for an organisational-wide cloud transformation.

Wearn took up the new position at the WA government-owned Mint, which doubles as the federal government’s official gold and silver bullion coin producer, last month.

He comes to the role with significant experience in the mining sector, including ten years as the CIO of BHP Iron Ore and more than four years at South32.

At the Mint, Wearn will be tasked with driving an organisation-wide transformation that involves adopting a platform-based approach to business technology solutions.

“We’ll be transforming from a traditional in-house application and infrastructure-focused team to one that embraces platform thinking and drives the business adoption of strategic digital platforms,” he said.

Wearn said the Mint has already invested in “several platform technologies”, including Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365.

“We are adopting Microsoft’s Power Platform. That will be cool to enable the ‘citizen developer’ in Gold Corporation,” he said.

Wearn also flagged plans to recruit people with experience in service integration and management, planning and architecture, vender management and cyber security.

“We are looking for individuals with strong work ethic, resilience and being personally accountable for outcomes on our team, so if that sounds like you then we would love to have you onboard,” he said.

Wearn is the father of Matt Wearn, who took out the gold medal in the men’s laser sailing class at the Tokyo Olympics.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio mining perth mint training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband makes late push for NBN high-speed upgraders

Aussie Broadband makes late push for NBN high-speed upgraders
Australian Covid-19 vaccine certificates come to digital wallets

Australian Covid-19 vaccine certificates come to digital wallets
Any Android security app is better than Google Play Protect

Any Android security app is better than Google Play Protect
Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA

Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?