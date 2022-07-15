Payments firm Stripe cuts internal valuation

By 28 percent.

Payments giant Stripe, last valued at US$95 billion (A$140.8 billion), has cut the internal value of its shares by 28 percent, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company told employees in an email that its internal share price was about US$29, compared with US$40 in the previous internal valuation, the report said. 

Stripe declined to comment.

High-flying tech valuations have come under pressure this year as investor sentiment takes a hit from fears of a looming recession and a chill in the equity markets.

Earlier this month, Swedish payments firm Klarna Bank - once Europe's most valuable startup - raised funds at a valuation that was more than 80 percent lower than the US$46 billion price-tag it attracted last year.

Listed digital payment giants PayPal and Block have also seen their shares plummet more than 60 percent each so far this year.

